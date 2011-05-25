STOCKS SNOOZE BUT COMMODITIES STAGE MONSTER GAINS: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo: Robosaurus

Not much going on with stocks in the U.S. today, but a bit more action in commodities markets, with oil and silver rallying.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow down 0.20%

Nasdaq down 0.46%

S&P 500 down 0.08%

Now, the top stories:

Overnight, markets in Asia were mixed, but the rally kicked off in Europe after a very weak start to the week. For those trying to avoid both more austerity in Greece and a debt restructuring, you got opposition to both today.

The big call this morning was Goldman’s reversal on commodities. The bank made a big call on oil, saying it was headed to $130, and that now was a good time to get in. Oil rallied today on the news, up to $99.65, nearly 2%.

Stocks started out the day strong, but started to decline after weak data this morning. The Nasdaq took the biggest hit, with NetApp and EBay losing over 2%.

New home sales came in better than expected, but still remain far off their highs or the long-term trend. The Richmond Fed Survey came in sharply weaker than expected, yet another signal the economy is slowing down.

Bill Gross signaled that it was not certain the end of QE2 would lead to a rise in bond yields, but that prices remain poor considering the potential for future inflation.

