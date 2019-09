Markets were up ahead of the three-day weekend.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,606.27 (+63.2, +0.4%)

16,606.27 (+63.2, +0.4%) S&P 500: 1,900.53 (+8.0, 0.4%)

1,900.53 (+8.0, 0.4%) Nasdaq: 4,185.81, (+31.4, +0.8%)

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.