STOCKS STAGE REMARKABLE COMEBACK: Here's What You Need To Know

Nikkei plunge versus good U.S. economic data puts markets in a tug of war.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,300.49, -6.68, (-0.04%)

S&P 500: 1,651.29, -4.06, (-0.25%)

Nasdaq: 3,460.14, -3.16, (-0.09%)

And now, the top stories:

The 7.3% plunge in the Japanese Nikkei 225 stock index overnight really set the tone for global markets this morning. European PMI data were slightly better than expected, but still pointed to a deep recession in the eurozone. Of course, this comes as no surprise, but it certainly didn’t do anything to help counter the effects of the Japan sell-off.

Initial jobless claims, out at 8:30 AM ET this morning, fell to 340,000 in the week ended May 18 after spiking to 360,000 the week before. The data release beat economists’ predictions for a smaller drop in initial claims to 345,000.

Right at the opening bell at 9:30 AM, shares of American Electric Power and Nextera Energy – two major electricity utilities, experienced a flash crash, each plunging more than 50% over the course of just two seconds.

U.S. flash PMI (out at 8:58 AM) and the FHFA house price index (out at 9) both beat economists’ consensus estimates as well. However, it wasn’t until the release of April home sales data at 10 AM – which also beat estimates – that the market started heading higher.

An unexpected rise into positive territory for the Kansas City Fed’s monthly manufacturing conditions index at 11 AM coincided with the beginning of another up-move in U.S. stocks.

