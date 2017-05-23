STOCKS JUMP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rose in trading on Monday to mark the third straight day of gains.

All three major US stock indexes rose well into the green, but still have not quite made up all of the losses from Wednesday’s drop-off.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,904.85, +99.24, (+0.48%)

20,904.85, +99.24, (+0.48%) S&P 500: 2,394.18, +12.63, (+0.52%)

2,394.18, +12.63, (+0.52%) Nasdaq: 6,134.45, +50.36, (+0.83%)

6,134.45, +50.36, (+0.83%) US 10-year yield: 2.254%, +0.009

2.254%, +0.009 WTI crude oil: $US50.81, +0.48, +0.95%

Additionally:

