STOCKS FALL AND GOLD SOARS AHEAD OF POSSIBLE RAPTURE: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Dragunsk via flickr

If The Rapture comes on Saturday, that’s sure to be the start of a Double-Dip recession. Hence, lower stock prices today.But first, the scoreboard



Dow: -93.38

NASDAQ: -18.51

S&P 500: -10.35

And now, the top stories:

Asia was pretty quiet overnight. TEPCO reported a gigantic loss, and its chief is leaving, so that got some headlines, but basically there wasn’t too much.

The day was really all about Europe, and on that front there was A LOT. Spanish yields are blowing out as protesters in Madrid have set up the new Tahrir Square. Greece debt hit brand new highs. The Irish economy is weakening, and so on. The euro tanked hard today. Click here for a full roundup >

In the US, things were quiet. There was no economic news, and relatively little corporate news. Shares of The GAP were crushed after last night’s profit warning.

At one point in the day, European stuff dragged down US stocks down about 1%, but things recovered. Oil had another bonkers day, and after being down a few bucks earlier, it ended HIGHER. As further evidence that the rapture trade is on, gold had a really big day, gaining over $20/oz.

Another sign of the end of the world: The huge winner of the day was Barnes & Noble on the buyout offer from Liberty Media.

For a list of places to go to ride out the apocalypse, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.