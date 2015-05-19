STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Monday, after a brief pullback early in the morning following weaker-than-expected data on the housing market. The dollar strengthened from a four-month low.

First, the scoreboard:

18,320.98, +48.42, (0.26%) S&P 500: 2,130.68, +7.95, (0.37%)

And now, the top stories on Monday:

