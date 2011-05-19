THE GOOD OLD DAYS ARE BACK, EVERYTHING GOES UP: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: ravedelay via flickr

The wheel of fortune spins again!But first, the scoreboard



Dow: +79.29

NASDAQ: +31.76

S&P 500: +11.46

And now, the top stories:

It was actually pretty quiet for most of the globe for most of the day. The rally really started yesterday afternoon, when the Dow cut a 150 point loss in half. That continued through the evening (helped in part by good earnings from Dell, perhaps) with solid gains overseas.

By the time early morning rolled about, it was up for everything: stocks, commodities, the precious metals, etc. Oil continued its bonkers activity, at one point going back over $100 (it was below $95 at one point yesterday).

The morning saw mixed earnings. Staples got killed after sour sales. Deere on the other hand confirmed that the agriculture boom is in overdrive.

The data today was light. FOMC minutes were basically a big, expected snooze.

The market never cares about debt stuff, and didn’t have any discernible reaction to news that the “Gang Of Six” — an attempt at a moderate approach to the deficit — collapsed.

In the end: all up, risk on, old days, QE forever!

