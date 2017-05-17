STOCKS SNOOZE, DOLLAR FALLS: Here's what you need to know

The stock market had another relatively quiet day and the three major indexes closed almost flat, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched intraday record highs.

The dollar slid to a six-month low, while the classic safety trades — the yen, US Treasurys and gold — all rallied. Some strategists pointed to the reports that President Donald Trump shared classified intelligence with Russian officials last week.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,979.89, -2.05, (-0.01%)

S&P 500: 2,400.29, -2.03, (-0.08%)

Nasdaq: 6,164.01, +14.33, (0.23%)

US Dollar Index: 98.02, -0.78 (-0.79%)

Additionally:

