STOCKS RISE: Here's What You Need To Know

Stocks were higher Friday but still ended the week net negative. Scoreboard:

Dow: 16,491.38, +44.57, +0.27%

S&P 500: 1,877.86, +7.01, +0.37%

NASDAQ: 4,090.59, +21.30, +0.52%

And now the top headlines:

The pace of U.S. housing starts surged 13.2% to 1,072,000 in April from 947,000 in March. This was much stronger than the 980,000 pace expected.

JC Penney shares exploded, climbing 16%, after the retailer reported same-store sales were up 6.2% in Q1, compared with forecasts for 4.2%.

WWE shares collapsed more than 40% after the company warned online subscribers may never catch up with levels seen in the Pay-Per-View era.

Preliminary UMich/Reuters consumer confidence data for May fell to 81.8 from 84.1, missing expectations. Consensus was for a reading of 84.5.

