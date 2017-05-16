STOCKS HIT NEW HIGHS, OIL RALLIES: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose to new highs in early trading on Monday.

Energy stocks led gains on the benchmark index amid a rally in crude oil. Oil jumped by as much as 2.5% after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed that crude-oil output cuts should be extended into 2018.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,985.33, +88.72, (0.42%)

S&P 500: 2,402.38, +11.48, (0.48%)

Nasdaq: 6,148.72, +27.48, (0.45%)

WTI crude oil: $US48.85, +1.01, (2.1%)

Additionally:

Akin Oyedele

