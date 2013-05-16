STOCK MARKET HOT STREAK CONTINUES: Here's What You Need To Know

The market refuses to sell off.



First the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,275, +60.0 pts, +0.4%

S&P 500: 1,658, +8.4 pts, +0.5%

NASDAQ: 3,471, +9.0 pts, +0.2%

And now the top stories:

The U.S. stock markets once again closed at fresh all-time highs. And it has been a mindboggling 179 days since we’ve seen a notable pullback.

“So far, 2013 has seen the market rally over 63% of the time,” said Art Cashin of UBS Financial Services. “Walter Murphy points out that since 1928, the S&P has averaged a 52.1% success rate. Only three years (1954, 1955 and 1995) had success rates above 60%. A 63% full year would be a new record.”

Japan also hit a nice milestone, with the Nikkei passing 15,000 for the first time since January 4, 2008.

Today was not without bad news. The New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey unexpectedly fell to -1.43 from 3.05 in April. Economists were looking for a reading of 4.00. The new orders and shipments sub-components both fell into the red. This is not a great sign for activity in the northeast.

All signs suggests inflation continues to be tame. Producer prices fell 0.7% in April from a month ago due to lower energy prices. Excluding food and energy, prices climbed by just 0.1%. Both metrics were in line with expectations.

