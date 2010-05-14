Markets Sell Off HARD -- Here's What You Need To Know

First the scoreboard:



Dow: -115

S&P: -13

NASDAQ: -31

And now some key stories:

Violence broke out big-time in Bangkok today, a place once thought to be a bastion of stability in the hot-growing region.

Networker Cisco fell hard after reporting decent earnings after the bell last night. That paced the big losing index, the NASDAQ.

Gold finally took a breather, while oil fell to $74.40.

A key amendment to the financial reform bill was passed that will put new restrictions on the ratings agencies.

Basically everyone on Wall Street is now under investigation for something.

There are signs of more violence in Greece. A bomb exploded outside of a prison.

Euorpe had a mixed day, but the Spanish market fell the hardest as the weight of budget cutting began to sink in.

