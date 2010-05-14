Markets Sell Off HARD -- Here's What You Need To Know

First the scoreboard:
Dow: -115
S&P: -13
NASDAQ: -31
And now some key stories:
- Violence broke out big-time in Bangkok today, a place once thought to be a bastion of stability in the hot-growing region.
- Networker Cisco fell hard after reporting decent earnings after the bell last night. That paced the big losing index, the NASDAQ.
- Gold finally took a breather, while oil fell to $74.40.
- A key amendment to the financial reform bill was passed that will put new restrictions on the ratings agencies.
- Basically everyone on Wall Street is now under investigation for something.
- There are signs of more violence in Greece. A bomb exploded outside of a prison.
- Euorpe had a mixed day, but the Spanish market fell the hardest as the weight of budget cutting began to sink in.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.