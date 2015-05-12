STOCKS FALL, BONDS GET CRUSHED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks tanked, pausing a strong rally on Friday that was supported by the positive jobs report for April.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 18,116.54, -74.57, (-0.41%)
- S&P 500: 2,108.37, -7.73, (-0.37%)
- Nasdaq: 5,005.17, +1.62, (0.03%)
And now, the top stories on Monday:
- The 12-member oil cartel OPEC doesn’t see crude oil climbing above $US100 per barrel for the next decade. The Wall Street Journal got their hands on a draft report that was presented to OPEC staff members last week in Vienna. The report “predicts that oil prices will be about $US76 a barrel in 2025 in its most optimistic scenario, a reflection of OPEC worries that American competitors will be able to cope with low prices and keep pumping out supplies,” the Journal wrote.
- US Treasuries continued their sell off on Monday. Government bonds fell the most in two months, according to Bloomberg, following the sell off in German bunds last week. Yields rise when bond prices fall — and the yield on the 30-year bond rose 13 basis points, or 0.13 percentage point, to 3.03%, the most since mid-November 2014. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rallied 11 basis points to 2.27%.
- American Energy Eagle filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the latest fallout from the oil crash. In March, the company missed its first interest payment of nearly $US10 million to bondholders, and entered a 30-day grace period. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in a Denver court, listing assets of $US221.9 million and debts of $US215.2 million. In a regulatory filing last Friday, the company noted: “The potential for future oil prices to remain at their current price levels for an extended period of time raises substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
- Shares of Zulily jumped as much as 7% after news over the weekend that Alibaba bought a more than 9% stake in the company. Alibaba said it bought about 4.8 million Class A shares for around $US56 million, in a regulatory filing. Zulily is an online retailer that targets mothers with daily deals on clothes, toys, and other things for their children. Last week, it reported first-quarter revenues of $US306.6 million, below expectations, and a weaker-than-expected outlook on Q2 earnings.
- Wedbush downgraded Etsy on concern that it has a big problem with fake merchandise. In a note Monday, the analysts wrote: “Our research indicates as many as 2 million items on Etsy (>5% of all merchandise) may potentially be either counterfeit or constitute trademark or copyright infringement … Counterfeit candidates include items infringing on Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Michael Kors, as well as a wide range of Disney and NFL brands.” In its note, Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Underperform” from “Neutral,” with a 12-month price target of $US14. Etsy shares fell more than 9% on Monday.
- Nouriel Roubini is warning people about investing in art. According to CNNMoney, the economist and New York University professor said: “Some people use art, especially expensive art, as a form of money laundering.”
