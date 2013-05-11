STOCKS INCH HIGHER: Here's What You Need To Know

Nothing really happened today.



First the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,076, -6.5 pts, -0.0%

S&P 500: 1,629, +3.0 pts, +0.1%

NASDAQ: 3,431, +21.8 pts, +0.6%

And now the top stories:

There were no major earnings announcements or market moving economic reports today.

According to the Treasury Department, the U.S. government posted a $112.9 billion budget surplus in April, the highest surplus in five years. This was largely driven by a 27% year-over-year jump in total tax receipts. This number was right in line with economists’ estimates.

Shares of Tesla surged again today. This comes after stronger-than-expected earnings, robust guidance, and Consumer Reports’ highest-ever rating for a car. The stock is up around 40% in just the last two days.

Popular hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry just released his first quarter letter to investors.

