STOCKS RALLY INTO THE CLOSE: Here's what you need to know

Matt Cardy/Getty Images A balloon pilot fires the burners in a tethered hot air balloon.

Stocks staged a comeback in the final 90 minutes of trading and averted a red close for what would have been the fourth straight day. The three days of losses this week were the longest stretch since the November election. Stocks are still on pace for the worst week of 2017.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled below $US50 per barrel for the first time since December.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,859.64 +3.91 (0.02%)

S&P 500: 2,365.33 +2.35 (0.10%)

Nasdaq: 5,845.99 +8.44 (0.14%)

WTI crude oil: $US49.28, -$US1.00, (-1.99%)

Additionally:

Here’s your complete preview of Friday’s jobs report

Donald Trump and Janet Yellen have very different ideas about the job market

Paul Ryan gave a PowerPoint presentation with rolled-up sleeves amid backlash over the GOP’s Obamacare replacement

Some huge insurers are also sceptical of the GOP’s Obamacare replacement

Traders are paying ‘extortionate fees’ to short Snapchat

ALBERT EDWARDS: The Fed is about to cause a bond market ‘bloodbath’

A brutal chart shows how investors have been failed by hedge funds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.