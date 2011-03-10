STOCKS SLIDE, TECH HAMMERED, COPPER CRUSHED: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: toneesworldviaFlickr

Yesterday was up, so today was down. That’s the way this market is behaving right now.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -0.38

NASDAQ: -14.73

S&P 500: -1.63

And now, the top stories:

First, we’ll get a note on Libya out of the way. It was basically the same-old same-old, except with more bombing and fires at oil facilities. No big movement in one way or another.

Going back a bit, remember that yesterday was a big up day for stocks. However, the mood was negative after hours after some ugly numbers form Finisar and Texas Instruments.

Overnight, things were fairly quiet, except that Eurozone spreads continue to blow out.

Economic news in the US pretty much didn’t happen. Bill Gross caused a stir when it came out that he had completely sold out of US Treasuries, though of course that was totally in line with what he called for earlier, so it’s not a big shock.

In the end, tech was the worst loser, thanks to those tech earnings. Copper got really hammered (quite ominously), and oil even fell a little bit.

Today was the 2-year anniversary of the 2009 bottom. Click here for the best performing stocks since then >

