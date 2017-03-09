STOCKS AND OIL FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fell for a third straight day as the post-election rally continued to take a breather.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,854.08, -70.68, (-0.34%)

S&P 500: 2,362.82, -5.57, (-0.24%)

Nasdaq: 5,837.52, +3.59, (0.06%)

WTI crude oil: $US50.28, -$US2.86, (-5.38%)

Additionally:

