STOCKS AND OIL FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fell for a third straight day as the post-election rally continued to take a breather.
Here’s the scoreboard:
- Dow: 20,854.08, -70.68, (-0.34%)
- S&P 500: 2,362.82, -5.57, (-0.24%)
- Nasdaq: 5,837.52, +3.59, (0.06%)
- WTI crude oil: $US50.28, -$US2.86, (-5.38%)
- Crude oil plunged to the lows of the year. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell after the latest inventory data from the Department of Energy showed supplies rose last week by 8.21 million barrels to 528.4 million barrels, the highest on record.
- Private payrolls boomed in February. ADP Research Institute said they increased by 298,000, the most since January 2006 and the highest relative to economists’ expectations since December 2011. A surge of manufacturing jobs propelled the total.
- Traders are sure the Fed will raise interest rates next week. Bloomberg’s World Interest Rate Probability rose to a 100% probability of a hike after ADP’s report.
- Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper says he bought Snap Inc shares, sold some, and will buy again if they fall. Shares of Snap Inc, the parent company, gained as much as 7% after Tapper’s interview with CNBC and as the pace of short sales slowed.
- Urban Outfitters’ shares slumped more than 8% after its fourth-quarter results missed analyst estimates. “Like housing, that bubble has now burst,” CEO Richard Hayne said during the earnings call, referring to retail square-foot capacity.
Additionally:
Caterpillar is accused of tax and accounting fraud in a government-commissioned report
WILBUR ROSS: ‘We’re in a trade war — we’ve been in a trade war for decades’
The GOP Obamacare replacement still has to pass a huge test — and it already looks like it might be a disaster
Morgan Stanley thinks Tesla will ramp Model 3 production much slower than expected
For one glorious moment, business TV perfectly captured what’s going on in markets right now
Morgan Stanley asked some of its top staff what financial advice they give to young women
NOW WATCH: 5 things to do in your 20s to become a millionaire by 30
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.