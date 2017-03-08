STOCKS DIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks closed lower for a second straight day for the first time in more than a month. Pharma stocks slipped after President Donald Trump tweeted he was working on a system that would create competitive pricing in the drug industry.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,921.35, -32.99, (-0.16%)

S&P 500: 2,367.74, -7.57, (-0.32%)

Nasdaq: 5,831.27, -17.91, (-0.31%)

