STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks traded lower to start the week and an intraday climb was insufficient to log a positive close for the market.
Traders began the day with news that North Korea fired four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping him.
Here’s the scoreboard:
- Dow: 20,954.89, -50.82, (-0.24%)
- S&P 500: 2,375.40, -7.72, (-0.32%)
- Nasdaq: 5,849.17, -21.58, (-0.37%)
- Snap already tanked below its IPO opening price. Following the 44% pop on IPO day last week Thursday, shares of Snapchat’s parent company fell 12% to as low as the opening price of $US23.80.
- An investor group wants to keep Snap out of indexes. The Council of Institutional Investors, which represents large asset owners, is concerned that Snap is accessing public markets but selling non-voting shares to shareholders, Reuters reported.
- US manufacturing continues to rebound. Factory goods orders rose 1.2% after an unrevised 1.3 per cent jump in December, the Commerce Department said. Manufacturing, which makes up about 12% of the economy, is recovering after being buffeted by cheap oil, a strong dollar and an inventory overhang.
- Retailers slumped on lower February sales. Sales slumped 17% from January 31 to February 23 compared to the same period last year, Bloomberg reported, citing First Data figures. Kohl’s fell by as much as 5%, while Macy’s dropped 4%.
- GM is selling Opel to Peugeot for $US2.3 billion. The deal will total $US2.3 billion (2.2 billion euros) and consist of GM’s sales of its unit containing Opel and Vauxhall for $US1.3 billion and its European GM Financial arm for $US1 billion.
Additionally:
Stocks have entered the danger zone
Trump signed a new travel ban — here are five key changes
GOLDMAN SACHS: Hedge funds and mutual funds have very different views on the financials
8 years ago the S&P cratered to a low of 666 — here are the scariest moments of the financial crisis
The guy running Trump’s trade policy just wrote a seriously troubling op-ed in The Wall Street Journal
There’s a problem with the post-Trump boom in economic data
NOW WATCH: Terry Crews explains how intermittent fasting keeps him in shape
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.