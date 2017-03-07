STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks traded lower to start the week and an intraday climb was insufficient to log a positive close for the market.

Traders began the day with news that North Korea fired four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping him.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,954.89, -50.82, (-0.24%)

20,954.89, -50.82, (-0.24%) S&P 500: 2,375.40, -7.72, (-0.32%)

2,375.40, -7.72, (-0.32%) Nasdaq: 5,849.17, -21.58, (-0.37%)

