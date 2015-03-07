UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS, STOCKS GET CRUSHED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks got smoked, the dollar surged, and bond yields hit year-to-date highs after the latest jobs report showed the unemployment rate in February fell to the lowest in nearly seven years.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,847.31 -288.41 (-1.59%)

S&P 500: 2,072.42 -28.62 (-1.36%)

Nasdaq: 4,928.96 -53.85 (-1.08%)

And now, the top stories on Friday:

