STOCKS RALLY, EURO SINKS: Here's what you need to know

US stocks closed higher as the European Central Bank revised growth higher and announced details of its quantitative easing program beginning later this month.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,135.94, +39.04, (0.22%)

18,135.94, +39.04, (0.22%) S&P 500: 2,102.48, +3.95, (0.19%)

2,102.48, +3.95, (0.19%) Nasdaq: 4,986.53, +19.39, (0.39%)

And now, the top stories on Thursday:

