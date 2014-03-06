STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's What You Need To Know

Sam Ro
Chicago mercantile exchange futures traderREUTERS/Scott OlsonKaren Herbst relays trade information to the S&P 500 futures pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in hectic activity March 15, 2000.

After closing at a record high on Tuesday, the U.S. stock markets didn’t do much.

First, the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 16,360.1 (-35.7, -0.2%)
  • S&P 500: 1,873.8 (-0.1, -0.0%)
  • Nasdaq: 4,357.9 (+6.0, +0.1%)

And now the top stories:

