STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks closed little changed on Friday.

Even after flattening out in March, the S&P 500 ended the first quarter with a 5% gain.

Goldman Sachs is among the worst performers on the Dow Jones industrial average this year, sliding with other financial stocks in March as the health care bill’s failure cast doubt on other promised reforms.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,715.69 -12.80 (-0.06%)

S&P 500: 2,369.45 +1.39 (0.06%)

Nasdaq: 5,926.65 +12.31 (0.21%)

Additionally:

