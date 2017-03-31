STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

US stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Commerce Department revised fourth-quarter economic growth up on stronger consumer spending.

Crude oil closed above $US50 per barrel amid speculation that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries will extend its deal to lower output beyond June.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,728.81, +69.49, (0.34%)

S&P 500: 2,368.38, +7.25, (0.31%)

Nasdaq: 5,913.25, +15.70, (0.27%)

WTI crude oil: $US50.35, +$US0.84, (1.70%)

Additionally:

Traders are betting against another company to capitalise on Sears’ demise

The percentage of Americans who think government will make business great explodes to a record high under Trump

The healthcare fight has helped make Paul Ryan ‘the most unpopular politician in the country’

A ‘dark shadow’ looms over a key part of Vietnam’s economy

America is building more apartments than renters want

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.