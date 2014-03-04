STOCKS AROUND THE WORLD GET SLAMMED: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man sits on a chair in the house of Ukraine’s former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev, February 24, 2014.

Tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border have the global financial markets in risk-off mode.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,168.0 (-153.6, -0.9%)

16,168.0 (-153.6, -0.9%) S&P 500: 1,845.7 (-13.7, -0.7%)

1,845.7 (-13.7, -0.7%) Nasdaq: 4,277.3 (-30.8, -0.7%)

And now the top stories:

