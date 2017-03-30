STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

US stocks closed little changed on Wednesday. The British pound also held relatively steady against the dollar after the formal process to trigger the UK’s exit from the European Union began.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,673.15, -28.35, (-0.14%)

S&P 500: 2,361.72, +3.15, (0.13%)

Nasdaq: 5,898.06, +22.92, (0.39%)

