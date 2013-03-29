FINALLY, S&P 500 CLOSES AT NEW ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

Stocks passed a major milestone to end the first quarter.



First the scoreboard:

Dow: 14,577, +51.5 pts, +0.3 per cent

S&P 500: 1,569, +6.5 pts, +0.4 per cent

NASDAQ: 3,267, +11.1 pts, +0.3 per cent

And now the top stories:

Today’s stock market rally came in the face of four pieces of disappointing economic data.

The final reading of Q4 GDP growth came in at +0.4 per cent, which was below expectations for +0.5 per cent.

Initial jobless claims jumped to 357k, which was higher than the 340k economists were expecting.

The Chicago PMI fell to 52.4 from 56.8 a month ago. Economists were looking for a reading of 56.5.

Rounding out the economic reports was the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing index, which imporoved to just -5.

