FINALLY, S&P 500 CLOSES AT NEW ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

Sam Ro
Stocks passed a major milestone to end the first quarter.

First the scoreboard:

Dow: 14,577, +51.5 pts, +0.3 per cent
S&P 500: 1,569, +6.5 pts, +0.4 per cent
NASDAQ: 3,267, +11.1 pts, +0.3 per cent

And now the top stories:

  • Today’s stock market rally came in the face of four pieces of disappointing economic data.
  • The final reading of Q4 GDP growth came in at +0.4 per cent, which was below expectations for +0.5 per cent.
  • Initial jobless claims jumped to 357k, which was higher than the 340k economists were expecting.
  • The Chicago PMI fell to 52.4 from 56.8 a month ago.  Economists were looking for a reading of 56.5.
  • Rounding out the economic reports was the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing index, which imporoved to just -5.
