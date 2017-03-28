STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

US stocks fell on Monday in the first full trading session since the House of Representatives pulled the American Health Care Act on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average entered its longest losing streak since 2011, closing lower for an eighth straight session.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,555.97, -40.75, (-0.20%)

S&P 500: 2,342.58, -1.40, (-0.06%)

Nasdaq: 5,843.76, +15.02, (0.26%)

US 10-year yield: 2.373%, -0.027

Additionally:

