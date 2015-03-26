STOCKS GET CRUSHED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks collapsed and the dollar fell, with biotechs taking a pause from a huge rally in trading on Wednesday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,737.1, -274, (-1.5%)

17,737.1, -274, (-1.5%) S&P 500: 2,063.2, -28.2, (-1.4%)

2,063.2, -28.2, (-1.4%) Nasdaq: 4,881.6, -113, (-2.2%)

And now, the top stories on Wednesday:

