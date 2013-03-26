STOCKS FALL AFTER CYPRUS EUPHORIA EVAPORATES: Here's What You Need To Know

Cyprus continued to dominate headlines.



Dow: 14,424.52, -87.51, -0.60%

S&P 500: 1,550.13, -7.15, -0.46%

NASDAQ: 3,231.10, -13.90, -0.43%

Markets were rallying this morning after the EU and Cyprus agreed on a deal Sunday night to bailout the island nation’s banking system. Under the new bailout agreement Cyprus’ two largest banks will take haircuts, but insured depositors with less than €100,000 in their accounts won’t be impacted. Under EU law, deposits of above €100,000 are not insured.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing survey for March jumped to 7.4, from 2.2 in February. The gains were led by the shipments sub-index.

But stocks tumbled after Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters and FT the Cyprus bailout deal could considered a template for bank restructurings elsewhere in the euro area.

Economists are saying that despite the deal, Cyprus has effectively left the euro. This is because a euro in Cyprus would be worth less than a euro in Germany. Think tank Open Europe said: “Ultimately, money is no longer fungible between Cyprus and the rest of the Eurozone and, at this point in time, it’s hard to argue that a euro in Cyprus is worth the same as a euro elsewhere. The real problem though may not be imposing the controls but removing them – Iceland still has capital controls in place, five years after it installed them (despite having the advantage of a devalued currency).”

