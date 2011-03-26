THE MARKET'S RISE CONTINUES: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Leonid Mamchenkov via Flickr

The market continued to rise today, disregarding the weak consumer sentiment number and various crises around the world.First, the scoreboard:



Dow up 0.41%

NASDAQ up 0.24%

S&P 500 up 0.32%

Now, the headlines:

Overnight in Asia, markets performed well, with the Nikkei and Hang Seng up over 1%. The situation at Fukushima seemed to worsen, as authorities reported increasing radiation fears and widened their evacuation zone.

European markets were barely in the green, after few surprises from the European Union conference. German Chancellor Angela Merkel did force a reduction in the initial capital for the region’s new bailout fund. German banks’ significant exposure to Ireland’s banks was also revealed.

Overnight, strong earnings out of Oracle gave the U.S. market the impetus to open higher. A weak report out of RIMM was largely ignored by the market, though its shares were down over 11%.

The earnings news was followed on by an as expected GDP report, and a weaker than expected consumer sentiment number. Data in the consumer sentiment report indicated that rising oil prices are starting to get consumers worried about inflation.

The early afternoon saw the wires battered with a series of comments from Fed leaders, the most notable from Philadelphia President Charles Plosser. His plan for the Fed to move away from policy stimulus involves raising rates to 2.5% over a 12 months. These and other hawkish comments sent gold lower and the dollar higher.

Protests continued in earnest throughout the Middle East, with Syria the hottest locale today. Pro-regime protesters attacked Al-Jazeera for showing footage of the slaughter of protesters by the government.

