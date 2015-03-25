STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slid into the close, reversing earlier gains in trading as the Nasdaq fell back below the 5,000 level and the S&P 500 fell below 2,100.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,021.9, -04, (-0.5%)

18,021.9, -04, (-0.5%) S&P 500: 2,092.4, -12, (-0.6%)

2,092.4, -12, (-0.6%) Nasdaq: 4,995.9, -15, (-0.3%)

And now, the top stories:

