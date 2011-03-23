MARKETS GO NOWHERE ON DAY WHEN NOTHING HAPPENS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Sony Classics

Finally! A day to breathe. Not much happened, and markets didn’t do much.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -14.99

NASDAQ: -8.13

S&P 500: -4.46

And now the top stories:

In terms of the two big stories, Libya and Fukushima, there just wasn’t that much going on today. Nothing is good, but nothing new is horrible, so that’s a relief. Click here for the latest on the nuke crisis >

The big fireworks actually are coming in Europe. There was a weird rumour early in the day about Ireland defaulting (it wasn’t true) and yields blew out on the news. Portugal’s opposition party confirmed its opposition to an austerity package that will be voted on tomorrow. Yields blew out in Portugal too.

In the US there really wasn’t any big econ news. The Richmond Fed was a bit weaker than expected.

Oil prices did shoot up, and the dollar weakened.

Click here for a guide to companies that would get slammed in an Asia slowdown >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.