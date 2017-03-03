STOCKS FALL, SNAPCHAT SURGES: Here's what you need to know

The major US equity indexes closed lower on Thursday, retreating after logging the strongest performance of this year on Wednesday.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 21,013.43, -102.12, (-0.48%)

S&P 500: 2,382.17, -13.79, (-0.58%)

Nasdaq: 5,862.27, -41.76, (-0.71%)

10-year yield: 2.491%, +0.029

Additionally:

