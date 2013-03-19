STOCKS FALL AFTER CYPRUS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Flickr / TimOve

The tiny island nation of Cyprus is rattling the global financial markets.



Dow: 14,453, -60.8 pts, -0.4 per cent

S&P 500: 1,551, -9.0 pts, -0.6 per cent

NASDAQ: 3,235, -13.8 pts, -0.4 per cent

And now the top stories:

On Saturday, EU leaders announced a 10 billion euro bailout deal for Cyprus that would involve a surprise levy on Cypriot bank depositors. This sent depositors running to ATMs to drain their accounts. In addition to Cypriot mum and pops, Russian oligarchs, mobsters, and money launderers are also expected to take a hit.

Experts seem to be concerned that this sets a bad precedent. Specifically, depositors might fear their money could eventually be subject to surprise levies.

But given the market’s reaction, traders seem to think that the damage will be minimal.

In U.S. economic news, the NAHB homebuilder confidence index unexpectedly fell to 44. Economists were expecting it to increase to 47. “That said, even with the recent sideways trend, the level of the index is still high enough to signal rapid growth in starts and new home sales,” reassured UBS economist Sam Coffin.

