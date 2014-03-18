STOCKS RALLY: Here's What You Need To Know

Wikimedia Commons U.S. President Barack Obama talks with pub-goers as First Lady Michelle Obama draws a pint of stout while coached by Ollie Hayes (right) at the Ollie Hayes pub in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011.

It was a big up-day for stocks.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,247.2 (+181.5, +1.1%)

16,247.2 (+181.5, +1.1%) S&P 500: 1,858.8 (+17.7, +0.9%)

1,858.8 (+17.7, +0.9%) Nasdaq: 4,279.9 (+34.5, +0.8%)

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.