STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slipped slightly in trading on Thursday.

The Dow and S&P 500 indexes were in the red after a rash of US economic data and the release of President Trump’s budget for the next fiscal year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq just barely cracked into the green in the last few minutes of trading.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,931.61, -21.39, (-0.10%)

20,931.61, -21.39, (-0.10%) S&P 500: 2,381.24, -5.54, (-0.23%)

2,381.24, -5.54, (-0.23%) Nasdaq: 5,900.76, +0.71, (+0.01%)

5,900.76, +0.71, (+0.01%) US 10-year bond yield: 2.522%, (+0.014)

ADDITIONALLY:

