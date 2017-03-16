STOCKS JUMP AFTER FED HIKES: Here's what you need to know

Stocks climbed after the Federal Reserve increased its key federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

The Fed indicated that the economy remains steady, the labour market is strong, and inflation has moved closer to towards the central bank’s goals.

Following the move, which was widely expected by market watchers, stocks and gold leapt as bond yields sank.

We’ve got the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,954.24, +116.87, (+0.56%)

20,954.24, +116.87, (+0.56%) S&P 500: 2,365.13, +20.81, (+0.88%)

2,365.13, +20.81, (+0.88%) Nasdaq: 5,904.63, +47.58, (+0.81%)

5,904.63, +47.58, (+0.81%) US 10-year bond yield: 2.508%, (-0.087)

2.508%, (-0.087) WTI crude oil: $US48.88, +1.16, (+2.43%)

ADDITIONALLY:

