STOCKS SLIDE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slipped in trading on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off its March meeting.

Despite snowy conditions on the East Coast, the Fed kicked off their two-day monetary policy meeting as scheduled. The decision — which the market nearly unanimously thinks will be a rate hike — will be released Wednesday.

All three indexes dipped into the red during trading and oil fell on the back of news from OPEC.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,839.77, -41.71, (-0.20%)

20,839.77, -41.71, (-0.20%) S&P 500: 2,365.13, -7.69, (-0.32%)

2,365.13, -7.69, (-0.32%) Nasdaq: 5,874.19, -18.49, (-0.31%)

5,874.19, -18.49, (-0.31%) US 10-year bond yield: 2.595%, (-0.013)

2.595%, (-0.013) WTI crude oil: $US47.85, -0.55, (-1.14%)

