US STOCKS GO NOWHERE, OIL FALLS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks traded in quite a tight range with light volume on Monday and closed little changed ahead of a busy week highlighted by the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement on Wednesday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,251.80, +38.49, (0.22%)

17,251.80, +38.49, (0.22%) S&P 500: 2,021.69, -0.50, (-0.02%)

2,021.69, -0.50, (-0.02%) Nasdaq: 4,757.13, +8.66, (0.18%)

4,757.13, +8.66, (0.18%) WTI crude oil: $37.18, -$1.32 (-3.4%)

And now, the top stories:

Starwood Hotels

Last November, Marriott International announced it was acquiring Starwood Hotels to create the world’s largest hotel chain.

But the Chinese insurance group Anbang wants Marriott for itself, so it led a counter offer. Starwood Hotels put out a press release this morning announcing the counter offer by a secret consortium, and Marriott later identified Anbang, saying it’s still committed to the deal.

Anbang wants to buy Starwood for $76 per share in cash, a 7.9% premium to Starwood’s closing share price of $70.42 Friday (the stock rallied 8% to as high as $76.44 per share today.)

What’s really going on here is an attempt by Anbang to own some of America’s most iconic hotel brands. First, Anbang bought the iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York in 2014. On Monday, it agreed to buy a portfolio of luxury hotels from Blackstone Group for $6.5 billion.

It’s also recently made heavy investments in real estate, including buying the massive building at 717 Fifth Avenue in New York last year.

It’s still not entirely clear why this insurance company, with subsidiaries in financial leasing, banking, and asset management, wants to do with brands including Sheraton and Le Méridien. As Bloomberg noted, a breakup of the Starwood-Marriott merger would cost Marriott $400 million in fees, and possibly attract the attention of CFIUS, the agency that investigates sales to foreign buyers.

Oil

Crude oil prices slid again after rising for a fourth straight period last week, or nearly 50% from recent lows.

And analysts are telling us that any chances of a rally have been destroyed by producers themselves.

The first thing to note is that the rally was driven by short covering, not because the huge imbalance between supply and demand was fixed.

On Friday, we noted Goldman Sachs’ comment that the rally is self-defeating because higher prices would increase production, weighing down on prices all over again.

And in a note Monday, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Longson doubled down on this idea, pointing out another way that producers are shooting themselves in foot: by hedging.

The basics of hedging goes as follows: producers sell futures contracts at current oil prices, often with the intention to buy them back before they expire — and to avoid making an actual delivery of physical oil. So producers would earn only a net gain if the settlement price is cheaper than what they sold the contracts for. If oil prices are higher than the hedged price, then producers buy back the contracts at a loss.

Longson notes that producers are now hedging like crazy in the $40-range of West Texas Intermediate crude prices. And at this level, producers are encouraged to sell and produce oil as long as prices remain below their hedges.

Here’s Longson (emphasis added):

Back in 2015, a rally in prices driven primarily by a USD pullback led to producer hedging and capped deferred prices at $65/bbl. This resulted in a flatter curve, but it also limited the rally in the front to $60 given the state of US inventories. The current rally mirrors this period in 2015 in many ways, only that producers are willing to hedge at much lower levels. As the USD and producer hedging reasserted themselves, that rally proved to be short lived.

Buybacks

It’s been getting harder for companies to support stocks through them.

Business Insider’s Bob Bryan outlined why in a post this weekend.

Companies buying their own shares — to boost prices in the belief that they are cheap — has been the biggest demand for stocks since 2009.

And as the stock market marked the 7th year in a bull market last week, it’s clear that buybacks have been an important prop for stocks.

And as RBC Capital’s Jonathan Glionna wrote in a note last week, companies have been financing buybacks by issuing debt. And with credit conditions tightening in the last several months, their purchasing ability has been limited.

But it’s not all over. A Bloomberg report today said S&P 500 corporate buybacks could be as much as $165 billion this quarter, crossing a 2007 peak. That’s unlike private mutual funds and ETFs, which have been withdrawing from stocks at one of the fastest paces ever.

From Bloomberg:

While past deviations haven’t spelled doom for equities, the impact has rarely been as stark as in the last two months, when American shares lurched to the worst start to a year on record as companies stepped away from the market while reporting earnings. Those results raise another question about the sustainability of repurchases, as profits declined for a third straight quarter, the longest streak in six years.

So it really isn’t all over.

Additionally:

The Fed’s meeting starts tomorrow. These three questions hold the key to what it does next.

The real life Gordon Gekko is supporting Bernie Sanders because of a basic economic principle.

Americans don’t think inflation is dead. And they’re planing to spend more in the next year.

It’s March 14, so it’s π

Day. Or should it be? Our Quant reporter has some objections.

Warren Buffett on why a good business is one “your idiot nephew” could run. Buffett’s palm triggering the famous “Yahoooooooo” yodel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.