STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks ended Monday little changed.

The Dow dipped into the red, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ticked up slightly.

The quiet day comes as the Federal Reserve is set to kick off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,882.37, -20.61, (-0.10%)

20,882.37, -20.61, (-0.10%) S&P 500: 2,373.62, +0.81, (+0.03%)

2,373.62, +0.81, (+0.03%) Nasdaq: 5,874.19, +12.52, (+0.22%)

5,874.19, +12.52, (+0.22%) US 10-year bond yield: 2.613%, (+0.031)

2.613%, (+0.031) WTI crude oil: $US48.41, -0.08, (-0.16%)

Additionally:

