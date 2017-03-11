STOCKS RISE AFTER THE JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Drew Angerer/Getty Construction laborers work on a new residential building, August 16, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

US stocks rose after a stronger-than-forecast jobs report for February, but not by enough to avoid the first weekly loss since mid-January.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,896.49, +38.30, (0.18%)

S&P 500: 2,372.57, +7.70, (0.33%)

Nasdaq: 5,860.89, +22.08, (0.38%)

WTI crude oil: $US48.45, $-0.83, (-1.68%)

Additionally:

Trump’s economic adviser says Trump had nothing to do with Friday’s strong jobs report

SPICER: Trump doesn’t think the jobs report is ‘phony’ or ‘totally fiction’ anymore

TRUMP: 2017 was the year Obamacare was ‘meant to explode, because Obama won’t be here’

One specific part of the Obamacare replacement bill has a bunch of doctors worried

Stocks are in a ‘rare state’ — here’s what happens when they get as expensive as they are right now

You’re twice as likely to live the American Dream in Canada

