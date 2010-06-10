Stocks Fall In Another Big Heartbreaker For The Bulls: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: www.flickr.com

Again! After being up solidly all day, the market blew it.First, the scoreboard.



Dow: Down 20.73 or 0.41%

S&P 500: Down 6.35 or 0.60%

NASDAQ: Down 11.72 or 0.54%

And now, the keys stories:

Again, the market collapse in the final hours of the day is a major heartbreaker. It’s looking more and more like we’re in a bear market, rather than just a correction.

Big oil was absolutely slaughtered, with BP falling a stunning 15%. Transocean was up about 7%. Various theories swirled as to why BP was down so hard. Among the ideas: This new HD video of the leak, chatter about bankruptcy, and also talk of government officials suggesting BP’s liabilities could be huge. Don’t miss this guide to the $2.2 trillion Gulf economy >

Last night’s primary elections are already causing ripples, most notably the election in Arkansas, where anti-Wall Street Senator Blanche Lincoln defeated a far-left opponent. She’ll now be back to continue her push against derivatives.

Bernanke appeared before Congress today to talk deficit, and he issued warnings about the sustainability of the US deficit. Suffice to say, he’s concerned, and says the ongoing ructions in Europe serve as a cautionary tale. Don’t miss these 14 facts about the deficit that will blow your mind >

The good news today was the leak about Chinese trade data, which suggests the world economy is actually pretty robust. See: 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >

Commodities were mixed. Industrial commodities were actually higher, and gold was lower, a reversal from recent trends.

