Markets Rocket Higher In Final Hour Of The Day: Here's What You Need To Know

Today was weird. Stocks bounced around all day, with tech getting hammered, while other indices hovered around flat. Then things got strong in the final half hour of the day.First, the scoreboard:



Dow: +123.49 or up 1.26%

S&P 500: +11.53 or up 1.10%

NASDAQ: -3.33 or down 0.15%

And now the key stories of the day:

For once, stocks didn’t tumble hard at the end. In fact they did the opposite, rallying big at the end, a refreshing difference. See here for the scary parallels to the Great Depression >

The oil sector was hammered again on ongoing BP fears, as well as the emergence of multiple reports, including ours, of a second (small) leak in the Gulf, as shown by new video footage.

The situation in Korea continues to evolve in surprising ways. The latest is that Korean guards killed three Chinese citizens at the border, prompting a sharp rebuke from Beijing. Don’t miss: how North Korean artillery could level Seoul in two hours >

In early action, England was rocked on some negative comments from Fitch about its budget. The pound was a key loser on the day. Now see what the UK austerity budget would look like here >

Gold hit a record high.

