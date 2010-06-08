Markets Fall Hard AGAIN: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: www.flickr.com

Another day, another disappointment for the markets. This one was particularly bitter, because after last night’s overseas losses, US bulls actually were putting together a run in early action.But first, here’s the scoreboard:



Dow: -120

S&P 500: -15

NASDAQ: -46

And now, the big story of the day:

It’s getting harder and harder to argue that we’re not in a new bear market. The default is to sell. When there’s no huge news folks are selling. Even when world leaders seem to have their act together (Hungary getting in line, the G20, etc.) the market is selling off.

The big news in the US today was the launch of the much-anticipated iPhone 4. You can follow our complete coverage of it here.

In the financial space, the day was characterised by news that Goldman Sachs (GS) got into a spat with the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, which accused the Wall Street bank of dropping too many documents on it, and forcing the panel to play “Where’s Waldo.” The stock fell 3% today. Overall, the financial index, as measured by the XLF fell about 2%.

In line with the global austerity trend, Germany released its new budget. Learn more about it here.

