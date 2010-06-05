MARKETS RIPPED APART: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: www.cr.nps.gov

Following two straight up days, it looked like the panic might be out of this market. Nope, not even close. Fresh Euro panics combined with signs of economic weakness in the US to savage markets.The scoreboard:



Dow: -324, down 3.16%

S&P 500: -38, down 3.44%

NASDAQ: -84, down 3.64%

And now, the top stories:

The panic really got started pre-market, when a rumour started spreading that SocGen was facing a big derivatives loss. The euro plunged, even though the rumour was never confirmed. Combined with the market’s newfound source of panic, Hungary, things were already looking bad early in the day. See: 12 signs the bull market over >

The second thing to club this market was the jobs report, which came in WAY worse than expectations. There’s still virtually no private sector job creation. By all accounts, the jobs recovery seems to have plateaued.

The LMRP is on the Deepwater Horizon gusher, but there’s no indication yet that it’s working significantly. BP has expressed some optimism that it will work, but nobody will feel confident about that for some time. See 10 companies that will get savaged if the Gulf of Mexico gets shut down >

The action in the commodities space was simply horrendous. Copper and palladium, two industrial metals we’ve been focusing on closely were savaged. Gold however did rally. See evidence deflation is spreading across the economy >

As a politician, Barack Obama is in a total tailspin. The jobs situation made things worse. Earlier this week he appeared to tip a strong report, but it came in weak. Then when he spoke this morning, he ignored how bad it was, and sounded foolish.

A shale explosion in Pennsylvania has cast a pall over the natural gas industry, one group that was expected to benefit in the post Deepwater Horizon era.

The euro fell below $1.20.

The oil spill has officially hit the beaches of Pensacola, FL.

