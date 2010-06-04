Bulls Grind Out Another Big Win: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: www.army.mil

Dow: +5

NASDAQ: +21

S&P 500: +4

And now the key stories:

The moderate rise upward was a refreshing. There weren’t many huge headlines out of Europe or Asia, and so it appears that for the moment the default for the market is to drift higher. The late-day buying was also a major difference from last week. See here for 12 reasons the bull market is over >

BP is getting close to a crucial juncture, as it prepares to put the LMRP in place. See the most frightening oil projection yet here >

Everyone is obsessed right now with tomorrow’s big jobs report, and some suspect that the up move today was based on expectations for a good number. But today’s jobs data from ADP and the weekly payrolls were mixed, as weekly claims remain stubbornly high. See 12 charts that show the REAL state of the job market >

Tension in North Korea was ratcheted higher today. North Korean border guards were told to don steel helmets in order to be on higher alert.

An ongoing negative sign: Key industrial commodities continue to fall, most notably copper and palladium. See evidence that deflation is spreading everywhere >

