STOCKS SLAMMED, DOW FALLS 340, S&P GOES RED FOR THE YEAR: Here's what you need to know

Investors’ worst fears for Greece are slowly materialising as the country has implemented capital controls and is set to miss a debt payment on Tuesday. US stocks had their worst single day in months, and the S&P 500 is now negative for the year. European stock markets also cratered on Monday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,597.82, -348.86, (-1.94%)

17,597.82, -348.86, (-1.94%) S&P 500: 2,057.70, -43.79, (-2.08%)

2,057.70, -43.79, (-2.08%) Nasdaq: 4,958.47, -122.04, (-2.40%)

And now, the top stories on Monday:

