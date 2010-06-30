Markets Get Bit HARD: Here's What You Need To Know

Just ugly



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: -268.22 or down 2.65%

NASDAQ: -85.47 or down 3.85%

S&P 500: -33.33 or down 3.10%

And now, the top stories:

The ugliness really started early yesterday evening (US time), when the FT published its report about Spanish banks freaking out over the end of an ECB liquidity program. That the program would come to an end was known. That Spanish banking executives would freak out about it so loudly was known less so.

Then the action turned to China, where we got a double whammy of bad news. First there were some negative leading indicator numbers. Also, the IPO of a major bank was something of a flop. Don’t miss: 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >

The markets were already doing badly, when the ECB performed one of its sterilization auctions (selling assets to counter the effect of bond purchases). The auction flopped! The volume of assets sold came in lighter than what was expected, and the yields were sky high. See here for why the European banking crisis could still get much worse >

The Case-Shiller numbers came in strong, but everyone discounted them due to tax factors. See here for why they were actually bad news >

Add it all together, and you had a major risk-aversion stew: Industrial commodities got hammered. The dollar, the yen, and US bonds went nuts to the opposite. The yield on the 10-year is now sub-3%. The 2-year hit a record low as well. Gold was the one non-dollar commodity that ended higher. See here for a guide to the Spanish debt crisis >

Later in the day, it appeared that the ECB may try to jawbone the market into believing it would be accommodative. Council member Nowotny hinted that low inflation might give the notoriously stingy ECB some flexibility. The comments did nothing to soothe the jitters.

Meanwhile, if the markets were thinking there would at least be relief on the resolution of financial reform, today proved that such thinking was badly mistaken. Scott Brown officially came out against The Dodd Frank Act, citing the last minute fees levied upon financial institutions to pay for the bill. See what’s in the Dodd-Frank Act here>

At one point, some kind of fat-finger error, or algo gone wild sent shares of Citigroup plummeting, prompting the usage of the single-stock circuit breakers.

In sports, Paraguay beat Japan in penalty kicks. As of publish time, Spain was leading Portugal 1-0.

