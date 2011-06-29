STOCKS BOOM AND TREASURIES CRUSHED AHEAD OF HUGE GREEK VOTE: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Two big wins in a row!But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: +144.29

NASDAQ: +40.30

S&P 500: +16.56

And now, the top stories:

Obviously it’s still all Greece, Greece, Greece in the news, though there weren’t too many developments. Actually, that’s probably a good thing. There were no new PASOK MPs saying they would vote against austerity. Everyone thinks right now that the big vote will pass. That provided a huge lift to all risk assets. Athens stock surged.

Going backwards for a second, there was good data out of Japan. The V-shaped recovery there is ON.

In the US, there wasn’t too much data. Case-Shiller came in a hair worse than expected, confirming that the housing double dip is accelerating. Consumer Confidence was weaker than expected. The Richmond Fed — in contravention of recent manufacturing surveys — actually turned higher.

The bottom line: It was pure risk on. LinkedIn shares boomed, as the quiet period expired. Treasuries got wrecked, as 10-year yields jumped all the way back up to 3.03%. Commodities rallied. Momentum stocks like Lululemon kept surging. Google unveiled a new social network. The stock rallied. A few financials, like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs lagged the market yet again.

One bit of excitement: Chinese stock Spreadtrum briefly got killed on news that Muddy Waters is shorting it, but the stock made up most of its losses.

So here we are on the huge of the huge Greek austerity vote. It’s scheduled to happen at 7 AM ET on Wednesday, and of course we’ll be covering LIVE.

